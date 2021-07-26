4-H and FFA members back in action at local fair

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Jackson County Junior Fair is finally back, bringing a week full of opportunities for 4-H and FFA members.

“It’s nice to have one last year, one last hoorah,” said senior 4-H member, Laney Harper “It’s really just helped me get involved with my community and have some fun.”

The 4-H and FFA members at the fair said they are ready to be back and action and show off their hard work this year.

“I do all this work and then finally it’s sale day,” said 4-H member, Baylee HalI. “I feel really pleased with the outcome because I know I’ve worked so hard to get to that point. It just feels really good to get to that moment

Those participating raised all sorts of animals in preparation for the showcases including goats, cows, sheep, hogs, rabbits, and more. However, saying goodbye to their animals isn’t always easy.

‘I will be sad when he has to go,” said 4-H member, Cooper Stewart.

Many of the young participants put their hard-earned money towards their future endeavors.



“I have almost 20,000 dollars from where I’ve sold and made a lot of money from the past years,” said Hall. “It all goes into my college fund.”

Senior 4-H members are preparing to finish their final show strong and offer advice to future members.

“Get with somebody that’s very knowledgeable and learn all you can and make sure you work with your animal. said senior 4-H member,” Savanna Hatfield.

Follow Andie Bernhardt on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!