46 dogs rescued from Texas, brought to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – 46 dogs are safe in the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association after being rescued from Texas, and Hurricane Laura’s aftermath.

48 hours total in travel time for several volunteers, one of the volunteers says she’s extremely proud to be a part of a team like this.

“It was very long… but very very worthwhile,” said Sarah Tolley, one of the volunteers on the rescue mission. “We were only supposed to get 26, but we had room so we said we’re taking all of them! As many as we can fit… so we loaded up 46 animals and drove 17 hours back to West Virginia.”

“When we pulled up, our entire staff was here,” she continued. “People who weren’t scheduled to work today came on their day off to help.”

“Obviously I’m a huge animal person,” said Cheyanne Cleary, an employee at the shelter. “But to be able to rescue animals from the environment they were in down there in the hurricane’s path to be able to have them come up here and have a second chance at life and find families with us… it’s a great opportunity and a great experience.”

After the pups were unloaded, medical exams began.

Checking ears… mouth… paws.

And here’s some advice if you’re thinking of adopting one of these special animals:

“These pets came from very special circumstances,” said Holly Goheen, director of development for the shelter. “And we’re looking for special homes for each of them. So if you’re considering adopting, now is a great time. Their pet will have a fantastic story they can share forever.”

These pets will eventually be up for adoption.

If you want to contact the shelter, their phone number is (304) 342-1576.