CHICAGO (WGN) — A Chicago family wants the community to help a local ice cream vendor retire.
On Father’s Day, Michaelangelo Mosqueda’s family bought all of 70-year-old Don Rosario’s paletas, which are Mexican ice pops.
They didn’t want Rosario to have to work in the heat or on a holiday.
Mosqueda created a GoFundMe page for Rosario to help him retire. The goal was to raise $10,000, and so far, it has surpassed $25,000.
Mosqueda posted the video of his family buying all the paletas from Rosario on social media, and it has now gone viral with more than 5 million views.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- After viral video, GoFundMe for ice cream man surpasses $25K for his retirement
- L.A. County DA charges porn star Ron Jeremy with rape, sexual assault of 4 women
- 3 family members, including 8-year-old, found dead in NJ swimming pool
- Worker rescued after getting stuck on 175-foot flagpole
- Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 46,127 cases, 2,735 deaths
- Botched painting restoration turns Virgin Mary into victim of bad plastic surgery
- Magnitude 7.4 earthquake rocks southern Mexico
- Mourners bid farewell to Rayshard Brooks at historic church
- Here are the states & counties with the worst speeding problem
- Myrtle Beach fills up, but COVID-19 takes no vacation