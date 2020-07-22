Alban Arts Center continues shows without live audience

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) When the nation started shutting down because of COVID-19 the Alban Arts Center in St.Albans was mid-production on one live show and planning auditions for a second show.

While so many things are uncertain there is one thing they know and that is that theater must continue.

“Live theater is no longer what we knew and loved last year,” Director Adam Bryan said. “It is a completely different beast now.”

Things are different with no live audience. Bryan said when the nationwide shutdown started he started learning how to do video production so that shows could continue.

“We pretty much instantly realized if we wanted to do something during this time we were going to have to figure out how to switch it over to digital and virtual,” he said. “We learned how to do as much as we could. We filmed some projects we have live streamed some projects.”

They also put in a green screen to practice for an upcoming production of Alice in Wonderland. They are also working on a radio show. Bryan said while they prefer the experience of performing in front of a live audience, a lifetime on the stage prepared them to carry on despite the challenges.

“You have to in real time fix it and move on and just like that in real time we have fixed it and moved on and figured out how to make the show go on,” Bryan said.

