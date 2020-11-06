Annual sale helps raise funds for food baskets at Mountain Mission

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) The Mountain Mission in Charleston, WV is seeing an increased need in the community this year because of COVID-19. They’re bracing for a busy holiday. Their annual Christmas Store fundraiser showcases holiday items that were donated throughout the year.

Paula Eagerton, Volunteer

The proceeds from the sale help to fund the food boxes they provide to needy families at Christmas.

Volunteers say it is rewarding to see people coming out to shop and help with the mission.

“This is wonderful because every time someone checks out with things you remember how much fun it was when you were sorting it in the first place,” said volunteer Paula Eagerton. “You just get to see everyone enjoying the things you’ve worked on all year.”

The Mountain Mission plans to feed over 1,000 families in the Kanawha Valley this Christmas. The Christmas Store will be open Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then again Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. Shoppers are required to wear a mask, practice social distancing and have their temperature taken at the door.

