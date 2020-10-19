‘Art Bus’ brightens up the streets of Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new collaborative project has hit the streets of Charleston to add color and vibrancy to the communities it serves.

The “Charleston Art Bus Project” has been in the making for a year with the help of partnerships between several local agencies and is the first of its kind in the Kanawha Valley. City officials say this is a form of public art meant to lift up the community and shine a vibrant light on public transportation.

The art concept is titled “Take Strange Trails” which emulates the Mountain State’s beauty.

“In front of the beautiful landscape of West Virginia, the hiking trail is inspired by Fayetteville that I like to go on from time to time,” artist Blake Wheeler said.

This Art Bus debut is part of Charleston’s FestivALL Celebration and thousands of people will soon ride the bus daily.

The Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority hopes to collaborate with its partners and local artists next year to repeat the project for its 50th year in operation.

