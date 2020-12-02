Austin’s Homemade Ice Cream takes home blue ribbon award

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington area ice cream shop with a legacy that spans decades was recognized recently for having some of the best chocolate ice cream in the nation.

“We just try to make the best ice cream possible,” Tim Ruff, of Austin’s Homemade Ice Cream said. “We’d never sent our ice cream off for these kinds of tests and to see where it stood.”

Ruff and his sister have owned Austin’s Homemade Ice Cream for a few years now. Before that, the business belonged to his grandmother. This November they entered the business’s chocolate ice cream in a contest hosted by the National Ice Cream Retailers Association.

They had to pack the ice cream in dry ice and send it to St. Paul, Minnesota. The rankings came down to more than just flavor.

“They go into texture and how quick it melts down,” Ruff explained. “It is pretty extensive. It is the University of Minnesota and they have an agriculture and dairy program.”

Ruff says the key to success is trusting his grandmother’s wisdom.

“I can’t take credit I just continued doing what she showed me how to do,” Ruff said.

And while blue ribbons are nice, he says it’s the day-to-day feedback from happy customers that matters most.

“it is a pretty cool job and when people are coming to get ice cream they are normally pretty happy.”

Austin’s also entered their vanilla flavor in the contest. That flavor took home a red ribbon.