Autism and sensory-friendly free haunted house experience in Ironton

IRONTON, OHIO (WOWK) – Halloween is just around the corner, and one Ironton, Ohio resident is continuing his tradition of getting his community into the Halloween spirit.

This year, Larry Wilson turned his front yard into a haunted house, and all of the decor is homemade.

“There’s a lot of kids who haven’t been to a haunted house before and this is their first experience and they love it,” said Wilson. “A lot of screams and some yells and tears even, it’s fun.”

Wilson said his goal is to bring Halloween entertainment for all to enjoy, and to do that, he’s making sure everyone can partake in the fun by holding a sensory-friendly event.

“It’s for anyone who is on the spectrum or has sensory issues that normally couldn’t go to something like this,” Wilson. “We are going to do it during the day, no flashing lights and nothing real loud in there. All of our actors are going to be friendly and not scary.”

The “Spooktacular Sensory-Friendly Event” is inspired by Wilson’s 15-year-old son, Aiden, who was diagnosed when he was 3-years-old.

“There’s no way he could go through this with the live actors being scary and all the sounds and stuff,” said Wilson. “A friendly event he can handle it, and I think a lot of the other kids will be able to as well.”

All the money raised during the event will go to the Autism Project of Southern Ohio, providing more treats than tricks this year.

The Spooktacular Sensory-Friendly event will take place Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Wilson Halloween House on 2548 South 6th St. in Ironton Ohio. They also have regular free haunted house sessions on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Follow Andie Bernhardt on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!