Baby Love Pantry: Free diapers for families in need

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) –The women of United Methodist Church in Cross Lanes saw a great need in the area for baby care items. With no federal assistance program for diapers in the U.S., they knew they had to do something.

So, Baby Love Pantry was born.

“My husband had just lost his job… and this helps out so much…like so much,” said Kristina Cobb of Kanawha County.

The Baby Love Pantry has been supplying the local area with donated diapers and other items for the past year.

“We were closed for a few months for the pandemic, and then we decided we could open back up with a drive-through, safely. And when we did, the first time we opened up we had 108 people come,” said Ashely Bowe, the Baby Love Pantry Coordinator.

Because of the pandemic, the need is greater than ever.

“It’s a lifesaver because diapers are expensive. My husband just started a new job and right now we can’t really afford them,” said Cobb.

The Baby love Pantry does not require families to sign up. They say anyone with proof of a child is able to receive these blessings.

“We don’t have any income guidelines. So, we are able to help those families that are maybe just getting by or they don’t qualify for other services. They can come,” said Bowe.

Patricia Pauley uses Baby Love Pantry to help her five grandchildren.

“I think they do good. I help them with other stuff too like wipes and food and stuff otherwise,” said Pauley.

The pantry does more than deliver diapers…but also smiles.

“The kids they love it… my kids love it. You tell them, we are going to go get snacks from the diaper thing…okay let’s go bye-bye,” said Cobb.

“They come and it’s like oh we recognize you! So we help them with what they need and we’ve seen the baby grow up and they started in size one diapers and now they are in size four,” said Bowe.

Spreading love to the community…no matter how small the person.

The Baby Love Community accepts all formula and diaper donations that are new and sealed. You can contact them about donating on their Facebook page.