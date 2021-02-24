Ben Franklin Career Center sees several former students returning to teach

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) Ben Franklin Career Center in Dunbar has a legacy of preparing students for the workforce. But several students are coming back as teachers with a passion for vocational education.

Jerry Hicks is the Sheet Metal Instructor at the school. But before he was the teacher, he was a member of the school’s first graduating class.

“A lot of them don’t believe it,” Hicks said of his students. “They are like ‘really you were here’ and I say oh yeah then when I tell them when I graduated they say ‘wow you are even way older than my parents’.”

Hicks isn’t the only teacher here who was once a student. There are a total of five.

“I never dreamed twenty years ago I would be a teacher,” said Machine Tool Metals Tech Instructor Matt Cole. He attended Ben Franklin from 2001-2004.

Christina Holston is the Honors Medical Assisting Instructor. When a student gets nervous she reminds them the sky is the limit.

“They are like ‘we can’t do this’ yea you can I’ve been in your shoes before you have this,” Holston said. “I always tell them my story because I never thought that I would be here.”

Ben Franklin Career Center is operated by Kanawha County Schools. They also offer programs for adults.