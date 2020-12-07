Boyd County hosts first ever ‘light trail’

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — In many ways, the holidays look and feel different this year. However, some neighborhoods are trying their best to make this year look more festive than ever.

One county in Kentucky is taking holiday cheer to the next level, and drumming up a little neighborly competition.

Every participant received a sign, signifying their participation in the first ever ‘BoCo Holiday Light Trail.’ (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

For the first time ever, the Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau is putting on a holiday light trail.

“This idea came from the Grayson Chamber over in Carter County. So they’re doing one for their community, and we actually had people reach out to us and ask if we could so something similar.” Courtney Gillette, executive director, Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau

It’s a community driven, socially distanced holiday light decorating contest—one which some people are going all out for.

“I helped my dad with the flying reindeer…and I helped with this, putting the glitter on!” Ian and Eva Freholm, participants in the BoCo Light Trail

Larger-than-life lollipops line the Freholm’s front yard. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“We had 50 people sign up, so I just kind of went through and coordinated based off area. I mean, we’re a small county but everything was kind of spread out since we weren’t restricting it to city limits or anything like that.” Courtney Gillette, executive director, Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau

To help people find their way, Gillette set up interactive maps through MapQuest for people to download or print off to create their own special holiday light show route.

“It shows you the time it’ll take you to travel to the stops, the distance, fuel costs. But it takes you turn for turn to the houses that are on the trail.” Courtney Gillette, executive director, Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau

Folks who are participating this year say this is something the community has been missing.

One home along the trail had moving carousel horses as part of their display. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“Oh I’m super excited because we got to look at all the other houses. And that’s what I’ve been wanting for years! We have been searching for lists of other houses to go to see em.” Michael Freholm, participant in BoCo Light Trail

Each house is putting up a unique light display. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“I hope they really like it and it makes them happy.” Ian and Eva Freholm, participants in the BoCo Light Trail

The light trail is not only aimed at lighting the streets of Boyd County with holiday cheer; it could even fill the wallets of some participants with prize money.

Judges will be judging the displays the week before Christmas. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“We actually have a panel of judges that will be going out and judging the homes and we do have visa gift cards going out to the winners. What I really wanted to focus on was bringing the entire community together and getting everyone involved in promoting our area and being proud of where we come from.” Courtney Gillette, executive director, Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau

The lights are up around the county now and so are the maps, which you can find here.

The judging is taking place the week before Christmas.

For more information about the Boyd County Light Trail or the Tourism and Convention Bureau, visit their Facebook page here.

