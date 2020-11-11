Campaign launched to support Charleston businesses during holidays

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — From downtown to Bridge Road to Kanawha City, the Charleston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau want you to shop local this last quarter of 2020.

“We want to make sure that people are supporting those businesses as much as possible because we want them to be around post-covid,” said Tim Brady, the president and CEO of the CVB.

Brady says while some businesses have had to close their doors, the majority are fighting to keep their doors open.

That’s why they’ve partnered with the Charleston Area Alliance, the City of Charleston, and Main Streets to launch the “Support Small CWV” campaign.

The campaign will feature a gift guide, a store window decorating contest, and will generally help bring publicity to stores throughout the city, highlighting a new area each weekend.

This weekend will be for stores in Kanawha City where shops like the Charleston Bike Center and Kanawha City Yarn Store are participating.

“It takes a lot to keep businesses going,” said Sarah Radow, the owner of Kanawha City Yarn Company.

“We’re going to have a free gift for the people who come in, 10 percent of the profit is going to go to the Kanawha State Forest because one of the things that I love about being here is kind of the hiking and the outdoor adventures,” said Radow.

Both the Kanawha City Yarn Company and the Charleston Bicycle Center say COVID-19 has actually expanded their customer bases, as more people have come into the bike shop for repairs, and online sales to other parts of the country like California, who have put in orders for stitching patterns.

Still, with events like Art Walk and many others canceled this fall, the holidays will look different for many shops.

“The holiday season is when a lot of these businesses make a significant portion of their profits,” said Brady.

More information on the campaign can be found on the Charleston CVB Instagram page.

Follow Larisa Casillas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.