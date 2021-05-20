Capitol Market sees record Mother’s Day sales

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After a season unlike any they’d dealt with before Capitol Market is bouncing back with the best sales they’ve seen in 30 years. People are finding a sense of normalcy through plants and produce.

“It is almost gardening season. So I’ve got to get ready,” said Renee Hicks. She traveled from Beckley, WV to buy some indoor plants. She was happy to see things looking more familiar.

“It is very refreshing finally getting to go somewhere and see everybody’s faces,” she said.

Capitol Market Outdoor Market Manager Evan Osborn said during the pandemic they had to figure things out along the way to keep the market open.

“The most noticeable difference is that we aren’t standing at the end of the gate counting the number of people coming in,” Osborn said. “Now that we’ve been doing this for a year we kind of know how to keep people safe and how to make this a great experience for everyone who wants to come and visit the market.”

The market hosted a cooking class in person this week for the first time in over a year.

“You come in and the atmosphere is just really relaxing and fun,” said Misty Pepper with Castos Greenhouses, one of the many vendors.

Right now the market is focusing mostly on plants and flowers. Later in the season, they’ll transition to produce.

For the second year in a row Capitol Market is participating in the SNAP Stretch program.

It allows West Virginians benefitting from the state’s SNAP program to double or triple their food dollars at the state’s farmers markets. You can find out more about that program here.