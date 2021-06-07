Carpentry students put skills to work on ‘building up’ community

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A local carpentry class put their skills to the test Monday with other volunteer organizations to help fill an urgent need in Wayne County.

“We’re building a house. We’re gonna do today the floor and the walls for the house—both of which my students did a lot of pre-fabrication work… Our game plan today is to get the floor on the house and get the walls up. Tomorrow we’ll set roof truss and get the sheeting on the roof,” says Hugh Roberts, carpentry instructor at the Cabell County Career Technology Center.

The project is a partnership between Christian Builders, the Cabwaylingo Appalachian Mission and the Cabell County Career Technology Center students.

Dozens of local students and volunteers from across the country are in East Lynn to build a home over the next two days—putting the skills they learned in the classroom to practical use.

“It gets them to take it beyond just what we do in the shop to out in the real world and seeing the puzzle go together,” Roberts says.

Students of the Cabell County Career Technology Center agree—there’s nothing like ‘hands on’!

“Putting all these floors together and everything like that has really gave me a chance to test everything that I’ve learned. It means a lot to know that I can build something like this that somebody is gonna live in right before I go out and start doing it every single day,” says D.J. Walker, a carpentry student at the Cabell County Career Technology Center.

This project is not only teaching the students and volunteers valuable life skills; it’s also helping local communities in need.

“Housing is a horrible issue in this end of our county. There’s lots of people around that are living in homes that are not suitable to live in. Once we’re done with this, this will be very well insulated, and their monthly expenses will go down drastically,” says Bill Likens, director of Cabwaylingo Appalachian Mission.

“Watching the entire process of putting a whole house up is really impressive and it’s really exciting to get to know that you’re giving someone a whole new area for them,” says Delaney O’Byrne, a volunteer from Kansas City, Missouri.

“You got to see that you did something.” Hugh Roberts, carpentry instructor at the Cabell County Career Technology Center

