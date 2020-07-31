Charleston Ballet to host children’s auditions for Nutcracker

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It is warm outside and Christmas likely isn’t top of mind. But when it comes to a major production like the Nutcracker, preparation has to start early.

The Charleston Ballet will be hosting children’s auditions for the performance Saturday, Aug. 1.

Artist Director of the Charleston Ballet, Kim Pauley said she expects the studio on Capitol Street to be bustling with dancers chasing their dreams. Kids 9 and up will be auditioning for extra roles in the production that has been a Charleston tradition for close to two decades.

“I get excited because each year there is a new group of children and it may be their first time or they are going to advance to another role and you know that is what they are aspiring to,” Pauley said.

She said this year’s experience will still have that magic but also a few twists.

“We have a pretty strict protocol that we will be following,” Pauley said. “The children have to bring their own water, they have to wear a mask from when they enter to when they finish, then they have to keep the social distancing. I’ve opened the studio so that we are using two instead of one now.”

Pauley says they’ll also be requiring hand washing and temperature screening.

“This year is really different because we aren’t sure about the theaters opening and everything,” Pauley said. “But it is such a large production as all kinds of theater things are, you have to go ahead and plan like you are going to do it and then we’ll see what happens.”

Auditions will be from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon at 100 Capitol St. For more information on how to audition call The Charleston ballet office at 304-342-6541.

