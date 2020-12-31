Charleston shop’s candid cookies are an internet success

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The light at the end of the tunnel is still pretty dim for many small businesses reeling from the impact of COVID-19. But one local bakery cooked up a bold idea that is getting attention from across the country.

“I’m kind of obsessed with his saying and the way he words things. I think we all are a little bit,” said Morgan Morrison at Rock City Cake Company.

Morrison and the team at the business on Capitol Street are known for their delicious pastries and their sense of humor. Those are qualities they put to use when they cooked up what they are calling “The Big Jim Says Cookie Set”. The set features some of Governor Jim Justice’s most talked about colorful quotes. The Governor took a picture with the cookies and posted it on social media.

“A lot of my sayings are pretty bizarre, and I thought it was pretty hilarious to tell you the truth,” Justice said about the cookies.

Morrison said they made sure to reach out to Justice’s staff and get his blessing before taking this idea public.

“We were really excited that he accepted them and was a really good sport about it,” she said.

While having a chuckle is therapeutic for everyone, the deeper issue is small businesses are struggling to survive as the pandemic continues. Within hours of the post going online, they had sold 150 dozen of the cookies. They will be shipping as far away as California.

“We are always trying to think of ways we can be creative and bring a little lightheartedness to the situation because it has been such a hard and dark year,” Morrison said. “We are going to have to start mass-producing these things and we are just really thankful.”

The Governor’s post has been shared 13,000 times so far and Morrison said it has reached close to a million people.

“Who knows, we might make a second edition because there are so many ‘Big Jim-inisms’ around,” Morrison said. She said the boost in sales comes at a good time because January is typically a slow month, even without COVID-19.

They aren’t taking any more cookie reservations for this weekend but they plan to have them available through January.

Follow Nicky Walters on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.