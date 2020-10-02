Charleston vet washes windows for business to pay his bills

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One Charleston man became homeless after being laid off from his job due to the pandemic. So, he went door-knocking looking for work. After hearing his story, local businesses in Charleston are now trying to help him out.

“I just don’t let the small things get me down. Everyday is an adventure for me,” David Lutes said.

After living on the streets when he was laid off from his job, David Lutes approached CryoFix West Virginia asking the owner if she had any work for him. Others had approached her before looking for a job, but Kristin Downey saw something different in Lutes.

“He’s on the right track. It’s just getting him more work and more work he likes to do,” Downey said.

So, she gave him a job cleaning windows and is working with his caseworker to help get him back on his feet. Her goal is to help Lutes get some gigs around Charleston to help him pay his bills.

Tony Paranzino, the owner of Tony the Tailor, also lets Lutes wash the windows of his business in downtown Charleston.

“Kristin called me and asked if I needed any help washing windows. I’ve been doing it myself because I can’t find a reliable window washer. I said ‘sure, send him over’ and he did a great job,” Paranzino exclaimed.

Lute specializes in washing windows and an occasional car wash here and there.

“I don’t really let it get me down. When things hit harder, I go harder,” Lutes said.

