Charleston woman hopes to change community by teaching kids the value of working hard

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Summer vacation is still underway but Joseph and Samaiyah Rosario and Terrell Felder are still learning. Thursday in their front yard they learned a little about math and business. But mostly they learned about life.

“You have to work hard to get what you want,” Joseph said while taking a break from selling lemonade, chips and hotdogs.

“They are out here today fundraising for the extra things they want that are not hard for me to get, but I don’t want them to grow up thinking that life is about handouts,” said his mom Sequoya Russell.

The kids took turns holding a sign and waving at passersby along West Washington Street. The idea started with just lemonade and grew from there.

“I set up the table. I put the tablecloths on and I was bringing stuff down to put on the tables,” Samaiyah said.

She’s working to raise money for cheerleading. Joseph is earning money to play football and Terrell to pursue lessons in martial arts.

Their neighborhood has seen its share of crime and violence. Russell said she wants to be part of changing things for the better.

“I’m trying to raise my kids to see that everything in life is not free while trying to keep them busy at the same time,” she said. “Because in my opinion, I feel like all of this shooting killing and extra stuff that is going on is because everyone is bored.”

Through food and drinks served with a smile, she hopes that she is helping inspire young people to work hard for their dreams.