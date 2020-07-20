Church holds ‘drive-in’ service

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — A special kind of church service, held at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church.

Members pulled up, parked in their church parking lot, and stayed in their cars.

“This has certainly been a change for us,” Rev. Krysta Rexrode Wolfe said. “But the people of God are nothing but adaptable right?”

Members of the church could turn on their radios, go to 87.9, and listen to Reverend Rexrode Wolfe’s entire message.

“(We’re) just faithfully trying to imagine how we can still be church when we can’t be church in our building,” she said.

“At first, I watched it online, and then we started the sidewalk service,” said Cindy Norman, who has been attending this church for roughly 30 years. “I’ve enjoyed coming out and listening in person.”

Norman says having her church to lean on in these uncertain, and anxious, times is what is keeping her strong.

“It helps fill your heart,” she said. “Especially on such a beautiful day, even though it’s warm, it helps make you feel a part of the universe … in God’s way.”

Wolfe says her congregation is tough, and still full of hope.

“This is a congregation that’s existed for 165 years,” she said. “And I’m only a two year fixture in that. So what’s drawing them together is what’s always drawn them together, and that’s the sense of community they have in one another.”

The church says they are making plans to try and move services inside soon. They are working closely with other churches and the health department to find the best way to do it.

Follow Cassidy Wood on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories