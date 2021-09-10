City of Ripley to add exciting new attraction for area youth

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Across from the Walmart in Ripley, West Virginia, sits 72 acres of empty land waiting for development. With some discussion, the property will be used for both construction and recreational purposes.

After purchasing the property, the city of Ripley decided they would excavate the dirt and fill lagoons affecting the new sanitation plant construction. While that project is underway, the land will be also be used as the new location for a bike park.

On Thursday evening, city officials and members of the “Bike Ripley” group attended a ground-breaking event for the new park. Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader says their city has very few areas for kids to ride their bikes, but this project will change that.

This is going to be the perfect place for them to come over and it’s going to be a safe environment for the kids on bicycles and adults. It’s not just for kids, it’s for adults also. Carolyn Rader, Ripley City Mayor



Mayor Rader and three city council members attend the groundbreaking event on Thursday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane ball.

Once this bike trail is complete, it will not only be a one-of-a-kind experience in the area but also all over the tri-state. With so few outdoor pump tracks in the area, Mayor Rader and the city council hopes this will be a tourism destination for outdoor bike enthusiasts all over the tri-state.

Co-founders of “Bike Ripley” Steve Pulliam and Frank Crum presented the idea to the city council and received a unanimous vote to move forward. Pulliam says he has a son who will benefit greatly from this new park.

There are so few things to do in ripley anymore that it’s nice to bring something here. I’ve got a little three-year-old and we travel all over the state just so he can ride his little bike around tracks. Steve Pulliam, Bike Ripley Co-Founder

Francis Brothers Excavating has donated equipment to be used for construction and Walmart has agreed to allow some parking for the new track once it is complete. Members of the “Bike Ripley” group say they expect the project to take several weeks.

