Clay Center opens to the public on weekends

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The past several months have been difficult on many people, especially children. Some kids are craving the chance to get out and explore.

The Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences in Charleston, West Virginia has re-opened to the public on a limited basis.

“It has truly been miraculous to see this place back in action,” said Morgan Robinson, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia.

The sound of children playing once again fills the colorful space.

“We are open on the weekends to the public,” Robinson said. “We’ve been able to increase our numbers to be able to see more people and as you can hear, we’ve got field trips. We are so excited to see our friendly faces from Kanawha County back at the museum again.”

Friday through Sunday families can come in and experience the adventures. They are still taking precautions with hand sanitizer throughout the building, mask requirements, social distancing and limited capacity. There are other changes too like a new cleaning system and new heating and cooling units.

“It has been a wonderful way to bridge the gap between all of the virtual learning they’ve had to do the past year and get them back in a hands on environment and a very safe way,” she said.

If you plan on visiting on the weekend, you can call ahead to reserve your time and spot. But that isn’t required at this time.