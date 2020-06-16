Clay Center summer camps are back

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After months of not being able to go to school in person, kids can finally get out of the house for summer camp.

“It’s important to us to give them kind of a jump start on their school year and get them reacclimated to the classroom in a fun, exciting way. Also, to get them interacting with their peers again but learning in a fun way.” Katye Kincaid, director of education at the Clay Center

Really disappointed my family with my golfing skills on live tv this morning 😖🏌🏼‍♀️but the Clay Center is reopened for summer camps for kids! I’ll have more about what these camps are all about today on @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/OkHPHley0a — Mackenzie Koch (@MackenzieWOWK13) June 16, 2020

There’s a lot of camps from now until Aug. 8, focused on different educational topics. Throughout the summer, campers will explore things like 3D printing, Vex robotics, engineering, art, animal science and more.

But they’re doing so safely.

“They’re really understanding of how to keep a distance, why we’re doing it, wear, a mask, and be careful of the germs. It’s been really impressive to watch the kids get a quick understanding of not only the classroom but during free time in the exhibits as well.” Morgan Robinson, vice president of marketing and sales at the Clay Center

Camp counselors wear masks and everything is thoroughly cleaned. After being quarantined for months, kids get a chance to catch a brain break before the school year.

“This is a really great way for people to see how disciplinary things have gone over the summer and make sure they’re ready to hit the classroom and hit the books again in August.” Morgan Robinson, vice president of marketing and sales at the Clay Center.

The Clay Center is still closed to the public. For more information on camp dates and availability, visit the Clay Center’s website.

Follow Mackenzie Koch on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories