Clay County community celebrates graduating students

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – In just a few weeks, Clay County High School seniors should be holding their graduation ceremony, but COVID-19 forced them to change their plans.

“We’re just havin’ a little fun,” says Timothy Runion, a graduating senior.

Balloons, streamers and “congratulations” signs hang on dozens of cars, as this resilient community gets ready for a parade.

“It’s been kinda crazy,” said Tailynn Barney, another senior from Clay County High School. “Trying to keep up with our last minute school work and stuff.”

Even though this senior year has changed quite a bit, both Runion and Barney can still find the silver linings.

“It kinda sucks I won’t be able to walk through the school ever again,” Runion said. “But at least I have a high school diploma!’

“It is really sad,” Barney said. “But I’m glad that, although we can’t have the traditional graduation that was planned for this month, we can still have it in July; and hopefully have our prom still too, so we’re trying to make it work as best as we can.”

And this parade wasn’t only for high school seniors, but eighth graders and fifth graders as well.

“It’s big years for all of us,” Barney said. “A lot of ‘lasts’ happening. So it’s nice to be able to honor all of us this way.”

A community coming together, and finding a way to still celebrate in the midst of a pandemic.

“It makes me proud to be where I’m from,” said Barney. “I’m glad we have the community support that we do have. We’re just all one big family.”

