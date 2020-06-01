Clinic at Covenant House open with extended hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A free clinic in Charleston that provides health care to those living in poverty re-opened Monday with extended hours. West Virginia Health Right and Covenant House teamed up to open a satellite clinic at Covenant House. The clinic was closed for several weeks because of COVID-19.

The clinic used to have limited hours a few days a week. Not the location is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They are able to offer the same services at the satellite location as they do at the main location.

“The one on Washington Street provides eye, dental, psychological care and a lot of other things and while we don’t have all of those services here we do have a way to access those,” explained Dr. Lee Lucas-Neel at the satellite location. “We have hired a driver or an actual shuttle that comes in between the two Health Rights.” The goal of the clinic is to further help the most vulnerable members of the community get health care before they end up with emergency needs.

“It is not just for the homeless or the indigent,” he said. “We can also take anyone who uses Covenant House that may be uninsured or have Medicaid and we can also provide services to them.”

The clinic does take walk-ins so people in need who meet the criteria can receive care without an appointment.

