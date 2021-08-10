Community Center creates a ‘Kindness Rocks Project’ to spread joy

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When the COVID-19 pandemic began, many struggled with mental health. With the recent surge in the Delta variant, the uncertainty of the pandemic is back, leaving some feeling worried once again.

As a way to make people smile and bring people back together, the South Charleston Community Center senior program created a “Kindness Rocks Project” to spread joy and love to the residents of West Virginia.

“After COVID and everybody had to stay put in their homes, I thought we need to do something that will brighten somebody’s day. Just anything, just to find a rock that says you’re special. That might be exactly what you need,” Crista Taylor, Senior Coordinator, said.

Seniors collect and paint these rocks by hand, and they are decorated with warmhearted messages and cute pictures.

“I was stuck on this couch doing absolutely nothing. Now that I can get up and get around, it’s really great to have some place to go,” Karen Wisniewski, Senior Rock Painter, said.

There is a deeper meaning behind this project. Creator of the project, Krista Taylor says, it symbolizes how one small act of kindness could save someone’s life.

That’s just been my life goal honestly. For me as a person, I love making people smile. Nobody ever needs to be sad and just the thought of someone being lonely, it breaks my heart. For them just to find this little silly rock, it could mean everything, and that’s just what I want it to do. Krista Taylor, Senior Coordinator

These rocks will eventually be spread all over town and throughout the community to show kindness on all walks of life. The painters welcome anyone to participate in this project and join them, especially if you like to make a stranger smile.

“It lightens you, it takes a little load off, it feels good. You can smile. You don’t know that person; they’ll go away,” Wisniewski said.

If you find one of these rocks around town, the painters say they would love for you to post a picture of it and tag their social media. You can post your picture here.

