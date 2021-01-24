Community comes together to save local small business

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Numerous small businesses have been devastated by the pandemic. And after one Charleston business was denied a small business loan, the community stepped up to help.

Melange Cafe owner Cathie Tuinei, hasn’t paid her self for the last six months. She was patiently waiting for a small business loan from the government. She found out yesterday that the money wouldn’t come.

“I was like ‘okay this is it, we’re finally going to get our money.. So when we got that denial, my whole day was just like done.. I was just in tears.” said, Tuinei.

But today she was crying for a different reason. She goes on to say, “It started off as just tears of frustration, and ended with just tears of joy, like literally I couldn’t stop crying.”

After a social media post from her son, asking for any kind of help attracted attention.

And now, people stepped up and more than 600 donors and 15,000 dollars later, Melange Cafe is back on it’s feet.

One customer said, “A little bit goes a long way and as the communities came together with this place alone, I mean its amazing, its definitely amazing.”

And an added boost from another small business, Rock City Cake Company, who shared the post:

Tuinei said it’s a testimony to the power of small businesses in tight knit communities. “It’s not like we’re real close with them. We’re just neighbors we support them. And for her to step up and just put it out there, I mean it really blew everything up, and they are just amazing.”

One small business helping another, to help keep each other afloat. “You don’t realize how many people care that much.” said, Tunei.

Their fundraiser is still up and running and you can donate, here.

