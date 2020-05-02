Community, faculty and staff show support for seniors

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The faculty and staff of George Washington High School wanted to do something special for their graduating seniors.

A drive-by parade was held on Friday night, May 1, where teachers lined up along Tennis Club Road, six feet apart, while students and parents drove past.

GWHS has more than 270 seniors graduating this year and have been out of school for almost two months.

The actual graduation ceremony has been postponed till June 24.

