Construction company goes ‘above and beyond’ for area veteran

LAVALETTE, WV (WOWK) – A simple act of kindness can go a long way, but for Army veteran Michael McElwain and his wife Debbie, they received an act that wasn’t necessarily simple.

After high winds tore off the McElwain’s roof a couple months ago, they were worried they couldn’t afford to replace it. After hearing several estimates from companies in their region and reaching out to their nearest American Legion, they finally found a company that could help them.

The Thoroughbred Construction Group gave their estimate and immediately went to work on the roof. But in the end, the roof didn’t cost the McElwain’s one penny.

Debbie McElwain says this was beyond what she expected.

This was huge. The kindness of people here that go out of their way to help somebody that they don’t even know. Debbie McElwain, Michael McElwain’s wife



The roof replacement was completed in three days. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The project estimator for the company, Chad Renfroe says with the condition of the roof and the steepness, the estimated total would have cost around $13,000. But with the help of funds raised by the American Legion and a donation of supplies and labor, the job was successfully completed in three days.

The American Legion decided to recognize the company’s effort by presenting them with a certificate of appreciation. The company will also receive a plaque at the next American Legion meeting. Due to current restrictions on gathering, the date for that meeting has not been decided.

While the recognition is a plus, the Thoroughbred staff wanted to express their gratitude to Mr. McElwain’s service to his country.

It’s a small price to pay for what Mr. McElwain has done for us. Chad Renfroe, Thoroughbred project estimator



The left picture was taken during Michael McElwain’s time in the army. The right picture is a recent photo of McElwain. Courtesy of Debbie McElwain.

Due to health issues as a result of his time in the service, Michael McElwain was not able to thank the workers in person but sent his gratitude through his wife. She says this was unusual, but a wonderful act of kindness.

People don’t just come and give you a new roof and they have gone far and beyond to give us our peace of mind. Debbie McElwain, Michael McElwain’s wife

Thoroughbred Construction Group says they look forward to working with the American Legion again in the future.

