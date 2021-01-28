Cops, kids, and cocoa: How Charleston police officers are giving back to the community

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston police officers are working towards more visibility in 2021, but not just out on the streets. They’re thinking of new ways to get out into the community and build relationships with the younger generation.

“We just love doing this stuff,” said Cpl. Christopher Bowman.

And kids love them for it too. Preschoolers at Bream Center Preschool were thrilled to hear Charleston police officers would be visiting them Thursday morning.

Bream Center Preschool director Kristy Lyles-Bell jokingly said, “One of the parents said that her daughter hates to come to school and hates to get up. But this morning, she knew she was going to have cocoa with the cops so she was very excited to come to school today.”

On a cold, winter day… there’s nothing quite like a cup of hot chocolate to put a smile on a child’s face. But the main reason officers were there was to show them that police are ordinary people just like them.

“If we can teach them when they’re young to not be afraid of us and that we’re here to protect their property, protect their lives, everything about them, and to help them it helps as they get older,” Cpl. Bowman explained.

Tiffany Wesley, a parent of a preschooler explained, “To have them engage with them in a lighthearted manor, to have them say ‘hey, we’re your friends, here we are’, it builds better relationships between the community and police officers.”

It’s something the Charleston Police Department is hoping to do more of. And show them that maybe one day, they can be police officers too.