Costume drive in Huntington aims to give many local kids a festive Halloween

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Over at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington, staff are already preparing to help local kids have a festive Halloween.

“For the eighth year in a row, the City of Huntington and the A.D. Lewis Community Center will be accepting new and slightly used Halloween costumes. We’re asking for costumes for boys and girls of all ages,” says Bryan Chambers, communications director for the City of Huntington.

Chambers says the Halloween costume drive has been a hit with kids since it began, and it’s the city’s way of giving back.

“We wanted to do our part to collect as many costumes as we could. What we don’t want to see is a child miss trick or treat because their family cannot afford a costume or does not have transportation to get out to a store,” Chambers says.

Historically, the drive has done well:

“On average, we’ve received 200-250 costumes a year,” Chambers says. He says they’ll take as many as they can get to give to the kids.

Drives like these aren’t the only option for families wanting to join in the Halloween festivities.

A local thrift store chain district manager says Halloween is a busy time for them, too, as people look for affordable costume options.

“Since costumes are in a shortage right now, and they can also be very expensive, a lot of people like to come in and put their own outfits together, and it’s something very fun that you can do with your family,” says Jordan Stump, district manager of the Huntington Goodwill Stores.

We spoke with residents about the costume drive and what it means to have affordable costume options.

“I think that’s awesome because, let’s face it, people are short of money, everything’s higher. If we’re gonna do something like this, we need to have affordable options,” says Michelle Hardwick, who was shopping with her granddaughter, Elliana.

They’re excited and ready to trick or treat.

“Tell her what you would like to be for Halloween,” Hardwick tells her granddaughter. “A witch!” says Elliana.

“It’s giving back. You know, we feel very strongly at City Hall that part of our mission to serve the community is also to give back to the community,” Chambers says.

Halloween costumes can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington up until the Jewel City’s day of Trick or Treat is scheduled for October 29th.

