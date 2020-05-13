Dance studio makes video to raise money for local businesses

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Many sporting events have been canceled due to COVID-19, but there are other events falling victim to the virus as well. One dance studio which had to cancel a recital is now trying to give back to the community while showcasing their talents.

This is not your typical dance recital but due to the virus it is the recital for Academy of Arts at January’s:

Owner of the Academy, January Wolf says, “We had two shows planned we lost both of our shows. Huge income, huge audience. We had about 2500 school kids coming to one of our shows. We just lost everything.”

Not just income but students as well. The academy left dark because of social distancing. Wolf says, “I was going to the studio by myself. Every door has “closed” signs on it. And then it was a little eerie being in the studio. Everything was left where it was before the quarantine.”

But dancers just have to dance – so her team took their talents to the streets of Charleston – dancing in front of their favorite local businesses. Hoping to help those shops survive, they attached their performances to a “go fund me” page where all proceeds will go to help these businesses.

One of the dancers, Sidonie Taylor, “If we were to see these businesses not do successfully and then potentially close down because of this virus, it’s just not something you want to see in a town that’s already kind of small.”

While another dancer Sophie Wolf says, “It was just another way for us to work together even though we can’t really be together.”

The dancers say that the hardest part about the pandemic is not working close to one another:

“So much of what dancers do is together. They work physically. They have to touch. They have to be comfortable. Its a wonderful thing to be able to work, with young people. Who have ideas, and motivation, and want to do good things and they give me a gift every time I see their face.” “ January Wolf, Owner of Academy of Arts at January’s

But for now – faces which can only be seen – virtually.

Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories