Dancing for a cause: instructor relates with 5-year-old diagnosed with cancer

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – At the CrossFit Countdown gym in downtown Ashland, a small weekend dance class met for a special session inspired by one little girl’s journey.

Zumba and dance instructor Francesca Karle decided Saturday’s class would be free of charge, only asking for donations to benefit 5-year-old Heidi Adams.

A little girl "busting a move" out on the dancefloor as she continues to fight to become #cancerfree, but she's not in it alone!

Heidi’s mother Megan Adams says their fight began when she was diagnosed with pineoblastoma in 2017. According to Megan, it’s been an “up and down journey.”

Karle says she had never met Heidi or her family before deciding to lend a helping hand, but had a feeling it was the right thing to do.

We just decided we would come and dance for her and give money donations and get to meet her that way. Francesca Karle, Zumba and dance instructor/breast cancer survivor



Heidi Adams and Francesca Karle dancing to her favorite song, “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

When Karle and Heidi met for the first time they both decided to “bust a move” to her favorite song, “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins.

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, pineoblastoma is a rare form of cancer that occurs mainly in children.

Adams says her daughter is taking on the disease with stride.

She doesn’t let it get her down. So, seeing her out there dancing is not surprising. Megan Adams, Heidi’s mother

Being a breast cancer survivor herself and a mother, Karle says the main goal of the event is to let Heidi know she’s not fighting alone.

It’s just so she knows there are people that are praying for her and thinking about her and other fighters and she’s inspiring everybody. Francesca Karle, Zumba and dance instructor/breast cancer survivor

Heidi’s mother says she is now going through maintenance chemo therapy and “she’s doing a lot better now.”

