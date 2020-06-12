Looking for a fresh start? Ironton Farmers Market is back

A vendor getting produce together at the Ironton Farmers Market (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo/Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel)

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Summer is knocking on the doors. As the region slowly opens up from the COVID-19 lockdown, people are looking for something to do.

It’s where Becky Wiseman, a vendor, says you can find “good, homemade stuff,” that you cannot beat.

On any given weekend during the summer months, you’ll find folks shopping for local produce in downtown Ironton. It’s a tradition relatively new to this part of 3rd Street since Summer 2013.

“We’re downtown, so it’s helping our [surrounding] small businesses,” said Farmers Market Manager Sam Heighton. “[We’re] getting people moving around [and] it’s working out really good.”

But in a pandemic-world, tradition is commingling with change. One of those changes was delaying the start of this year’s market by two weeks.

“We have seen some new faces, which is really nice,” Wiseman said. “But some of our older customers haven’t come back yet and they want to stay safe and that’s understandable. But [business] has been good.”

Cathy Knipp, another vendor, agrees. “People have been waiting in lines 6 feet apart to get their stuff, and they’ve been patient” she said.

As you make your way to the market, you will notice arrows on the ground pointing to what direction to go. There is one way in and another way out of the market.

“It does make us feel comfortable and it’s very easy,” Wiseman said. “It’s nice that we can keep product, limiting touching, and we feel safe.”

And even though this new normal may seem strange at first with vendors wearing masks and caution tape surrounding the market, it’s a new normal, at the very least, keeps business and the local economy alive.

Hand sanitizer is available at the entrance of the market. While masks are not required, they are highly encouraged.

