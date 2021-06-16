Dog park in Charleston to honor fallen police officer

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A new dog park was dedicated in memory of fallen Charleston Police Officer Patrolman Cassie Johnson and her love for animals Wednesday afternoon. The large fenced-in play area at Cato Park is named Emma’s Place in memory of Johnson’s chocolate lab Emma.

“This is Rascal; this is one of Cassie’s babies. He is very crazy and very funny,” said Lauren Rasberry. She is one of a few people who offered homes to Cassie Johnson’s beloved pets after her passing. Rasberry brought Rascal to the dog park for the dedication.

“He’s always stuck to my hip. Everywhere I go he’s always right beside me,” she said.

The city hosted a special ceremony Wednesday afternoon officially unveiling the new dog park.

“She’s up there looking down on everybody and everything that is going on,” said Johnson’s mom Sheryl Johnson. “I know she is just laughing and smiling today because her and Emma are sitting over there seeing this.”

Johnson’s friends, family and brothers and sisters in uniform were there for the event.

“She found this great passion of policing and helping to save animals and made it her career,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Today we are so happy to make that part of her absolute wonderful legacy.”

Adoptable dogs from the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association came by to try out the park too.

“I think today is amazing. I think this is such a great opportunity that they have put together. As you can see all of the dogs love being out here playing,” Rasberry said.

There were also basket giveaways, bandanas and treats for people to take home to their pets.

