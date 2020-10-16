Dress for Success collecting donations to empower women

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) October is usually the time of year that Dress for Success River Cities is gearing up for their annual fundraising gala. This year that had to be canceled because of COVID-19. The organization works year round to empower women by providing appropriate clothing for job interviews and the workplace.

On top of losing the annual fundraiser they were already down around $35,000 in revenue compared to their projections for the year. Now they are hosting a month long campaign to get specific donations that are in high demand.

“We started this Help Her to be a Success campaign. If you look at the word October you can clearly see to be,” explained executive director Jessica Hudson.

Because of COVID-19 the organization has been forced to get even more creative doing things like interviewing clients over the phone, offering classes online, sending pictures of outfits through email and doing curbside pick-up or shipping the clothing.

“I think we really underestimate how important just feeling good walking into an interview is to someone and we can help them do that,” Hudson said, adding that support is needed now more than ever.

“According to World Economic Forum women have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic because they held the majority of the jobs that were eliminated,” she said. Giving them even more motivation to make sure the shelves are stocked.

For more information on the October campaign and what sorts of items are needed most click here and here.