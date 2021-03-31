Dunbar Fire Dept. kicks off shirt sale for Autism Awareness Month

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — To celebrate Autism Awareness Month, the Dunbar Fire Department will be sporting brightly-colored puzzle-pieced shirts all month long. And to get the community involved, they will be selling the shirts for support.

“It is something near and dear to our heart with our community. Everyone knows someone who has this disorder and it is a great cause to support,” said T.W. Hindman, Assistant Chief of the Dunbar Fire Department.

Because of the pandemic, the Fire Department was not able to hold this annual fundraiser in 2020 but hope to make up for it this year.

“We donated $2,100, and we hope this year to do a lot more than that. So we have over a thousand shirts we would like to sell,” said Hindman.

The proceeds of these shirts will go to the Autism programs in Dunbar’s primary, middle and high schools. Money will be used for sensory tools in special needs classrooms.

“What you see in this classroom is all we have for sensory needs. So we do several fundraisers throughout the year and we are just trying to save enough money. A sensory room can cost five to ten thousand dollars,” said Shellie Clark, a special education teacher at Dunbar Primary.

Teachers are thankful for the fire departments help.

“Without the sale of the t-shirts and what the fire department does, we don’t have any hope in raising enough money for what we want for our students,” said Clark.

SHIRT INFORMATION

$10 per shirt

$11 if paying with a card

Available for sale at the Fire Station or on their website