Eastern KY food pantries ‘power up’ with region-wide drives

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Summer may be almost over, but some in the Tri-State are already preparing for the cold months ahead.

Kentucky Power has teamed up with local foodbanks in four different locations across eastern Kentucky to try to help meet the needs of local communities in the coming months.

“We are doing our second ‘Power Up The Pantry’ event for the northern part of the territory of Kentucky Power. This is actually the first time that we’ve been able to do the event in Ashland… We also are in Prestonsburg, we’re in Pikeville, and we’re in Hazard today,” says Amanda Clark, external affairs manager with Kentucky Power.

The event in Ashland is a partnership with Facing Hunger Foodbank, and donations collected at the other three events will benefit God’s Pantry Foodbank.

The motivation behind the collections Thursday is simple:

“Because there’s been such a deficit in the amount of food donations that we’ve had due to COVID, and also because the need for food is higher than ever partially due to the pandemic,” says Samantha Adams, director of development and communications with Facing Hunger Foodbank.

These events are an effort to fill the pantries ahead of the winter.

“We find that in winter there’s a lot more need. People just don’t have the resources to be able to get out and get what they need. In Boyd County, about 17 percent of the population faces food insecurity with about 22 percent of the county’s children facing food insecurity so it’s more important than ever to be helping out our local pantries,” Adams says.

That’s precisely what folks in the area came out to do.

“Every little thing we can do, if everyone pitches in a little bit then we’ll have enough!” says Sandy Todd, who donated to ‘Power Up The Pantry.’

“I think with this past year we’ve went through with COVID and what we’re continuing to go through, people out of work, businesses closed up, you know the effort now is needed more than ever,” says Jerry Adams, who donated to ‘Power Up The Pantry’ on behalf of the Ashland Elks.

“Kentucky Power takes it’s responsibility to our community very seriously and we realize that our food pantries are an integral part of our communities and we want to do what we can do to make sure that we help keep those pantries stocked throughout the year,” Clark says.

If you missed the donation events Thursday, representatives from the partnership say the foodbanks will still be taking donations ahead of the winter to get the pantries stocked and ready.

For more information on how to do so with Facing Hunger Foodbank, visit their website here.

For more information on how to do so with God’s Pantry Foodbank, visit their website here.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news