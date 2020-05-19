EMS employee on day 60+ on the frontlines

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Lt. Clayton Young with Kanawha County Ambulance Authority has been on the frontlines for more than 60 days testing all over the county.

Between drive-thru and on-site testing at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, he’s lost count of how many COVID-19 tests he has performed.

“Thousands. I mean honestly,” Young says.

But that hasn’t stopped him, or other paramedics from taking on the pandemic. And as for testing – there’s no end in sight.

“We hope it continues to go,” Young says. “We know this is far from being over like we’ve always said, it’s a marathon. I don’t know what stage we’re on. I think we’re running continuous marathons at this point.”

Even after testing a countless number of people, Young says it’s not luck that has kept him from contracting the virus.

“A lot of it comes down to following CDC guidelines, following Dr. Sherri Young’s directives, and making sure everyone is in their proper PPE. Making sure they’re not cross contaminating, things like that.”

Young is just happy to be able to help his community and play a part in stopping the community spread.

For more information on testing in Kanawha County, visit the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s website.

Follow Mackenzie Koch on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories