Endangered tiger cubs make first public appearances at zoo

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Three endangered tiger cubs are making their first public appearances at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Officials say two Amur tiger cubs named Luka and Anya were born at the zoo in December.

A Malayan tiger cub named Indrah was born at a zoo in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in December and was brought to Cleveland on a recommendation from the Tiger Species Survival Plan.

The cubs made their first public appearance Wednesday.

Cleveland zoo officials say raising the different subspecies together will help them develop after their mothers wouldn’t care for them. They weigh about 30 pounds (13.6 kilograms) each.

