‘Ewe and Me’: Special needs children raising lambs in Putnam County Fair

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — 4H and FFA members have been gearing up all year for this week at the Putnam County Fair. But for some…it means more than anything.

“I did well this year…I did really good this year,” said Addy Parsons.

Addy Parsons is a bright young member of the 4h and has a passion for animals. She is also a participant in the Ewe and Me Project which partners a child with a disability to a young mentor to raise a lamb for the fair.

“I like it! I get to sit it out at the FFA,” said Parsons.

Addy has autism, but her mentor says she doesn’t let that slow her down.

“we raise it from March until now. And she comes out almost every day, walks it, feeds it, and gets it ready for the fair,” said Sophia Frazier, Addy’s Mentor.

This year at the Putnam County Fair there are ten Ewe and Me participants from across the Mountian State. This is Addy’s third year after winning first place in 2019.

“She did the showmanship by herself and she did really good didn’t you,” said Frazier.

Made a new friend LuLu today… but her keeper is even cooler🐑Tune into @WOWK13News on how these lambs are helping special needs children in the area

Those who run the fair say this helps children with special needs express themselves and gain confidence. Sitting at 99 pounds, Addy is ready to show off her prized LuLu the lamb.

“I’m ready to sell this year and sell it on sell night,” said Parsons.

This year Addy’s lamb got fourth place and will go on sale this Friday

