Farmers market offering more than fresh produce

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – For those who live in Pomeroy, the river view is not the only good thing about their city.

A lot of the good deeds in the community come from one place, the Meigs County Farmers Market.

The farmers market has been involved in several volunteer-led programs and they’re hitting all their bases in the community.



Every Saturday, the Meigs County Farmers Market will provide fresh produce and unique, homemade items to the public. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Bryan Hughes and Lane Ball.

For the younger generation, volunteers have set up specific, church-sponsored market spaces for those 18-years-old and younger. The “YES” or “Young Entrepreneurs Succeeding” has been designed specifically to help youth prosper.

The market manager and one of the volunteers, Stephanie Rife says they want the children and young adults to show off their talents and skills.

So often kids around here feel like they have to move out of Meigs County to make a living. So, we wanted to encourage young children to follow their passions. Stephanie Rife, Meigs County Farmers Market manager and volunteer

Volunteers have also reopened the donation station at the Mulberry community kitchen for the second year. A total of 1,000 lbs. of produce was donated last year.

So far this year, 420 lbs. of food has been donated and the number is rising. Rife says they are expecting the number of donations to exceed the totals from last year.



The farmers market has officially reopened. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Bryan Hughes.

The volunteers are also aiding in area veteran’s health. More specifically, volunteers, with the help from a $200 grant from the Disciple Making Church Committee, will be able to provide $10 to each area veteran who visits the market on July 25, 2020.

Rife says fresh produce can be hard to find, but with the donated funds, the veterans can show up, mention they are a veteran, and get their money for healthier food options.

The farmers market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until the end of October. The current pandemic could affect the market hours in the future, but for now, it will continue to operate as normal.

