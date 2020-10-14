FestivFall underway this week in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Things are a little different this year for FestivFall in Charleston, WV. But organizers and the more than 20 partners involved are giving people the chance to participate virtually.

The event showcases arts of all kinds in the area.

People will have a chance to watch plays, learn about dancing, create self portraits and more.

“I am so thankful that the arts community in Charleston is so willing to take risks and to really just find a way to deliver the programs they are so great at,” said Maria Belcher, Festivall.

The Charleston Light Opera Guild will be showing the 2019 production of Shrek. It will be available to view online. For more information about that and other FestivFall activities click here.

Follow Nicky Walters on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.