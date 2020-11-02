Firefighters fundraise with a fish fry

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A fundraiser took place today in Huntington, after a local firefighters union partnered with a local restaurant to raise money to support one of their own.

Local firefighters and staff of Jewel City Seafood Restaurant and Market work together to assemble the meals. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“We take care of each other and we come together. When one of us is hurt, we’re all hurt so we like to help each other out, and that’s just the brotherhood, that’s the way we are.” Steve McCormick, president, Huntington Professional Firefighters Association, Local #289

Today, that spirit of brotherhood extended across the community 500 times over—fried up and served with coleslaw and fries.

A fish fry meal, complete with fries and coleslaw. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“We are doing a benefit fish fry for one of our brothers, who is suffering from a job-related cancer. We’ve sold 500 dinners, and that’s amazing. We thank the community for helping us out and standing behind us.” Steve McCormick, president, Huntington Professional Firefighters Association, Local #289

After finding out one of their own would be fighting on the frontlines of his own health battle, a member of the local firefighters union didn’t hesitate to offer up his services.

Use of Jewel City Seafood Restaurant and Market’s kitchen and product was donated to the cause. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

For Jewel City Seafood Restaurant and Market co-owner Dickie Anderson, supporting the cause was a no-brainer, as it hit close to home.

“I’m a retired Huntington Firefighter, and while on the job in 2011, I was diagnosed with throat cancer. So, at that time, all of the guys on the department come together and they had benefits for me and they raised money and they sent food to my house, took care of my family, covered my shifts at work, and you can never repay someone for doing that. But you can always pay it forward.” Dickie Anderson, co-owner, Jewel City Seafood Restaurant and Market

And at six dollars a meal, Dickie’s helping do just that.

Volunteers help assemble the fish fry meals. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

For six hours, the meals flew out the door—but the drive doesn’t stop there.

“We’ll be selling t-shirts and sweatshirts for…probably the next month actually.” Steve McCormick, president, Huntington Professional Firefighters Association, Local #289

It’s a snapshot of a community pulling together.

“These guys are always there for them, and they always have been. So you know you just try to help out the people who are there to help you out.” Dickie Anderson, co-owner, Jewel City Seafood Restaurant and Market

The fish fry runs from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, but if you missed it and still want to donate to the cause or buy t-shirts and sweatshirts from the firefighters, visit their Facebook page.

