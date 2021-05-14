First Lady Cathy Justice hosts Dance Like a Chicken Festival

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It isn’t every day you see elementary school students in front of the West Virginia Governor’s Mansion dancing in the street. But Friday they joined First Lady Cathy Justice to celebrate National Dance Like a Chicken Day.

Under sunny blue skies, 350 kids from Bridgeview Elementary and Chesapeake Elementary flapped their wings and shook their tail feathers trying to pluck the attention of the team of chicken dance judges.

“I tried my best and really hard so I could get this chicken,” said one of the winners, Tajamir Lewis, as he clutched the rubber chicken that was presented to the top dancers. “I’m going to show it to my family when I come home.”

It was all part of the Communities in Schools program.

“When you look out into the crowd there was just a sea of children,” Justice said. “They were having fun. They were laughing. They were having fun. They were talking to their friends. It was just a happy spirit and such a nice day for this.”

But the event wasn’t just about having fun. It was also to make an impact on the lives of children.

“Communities in Schools is to ensure and secure the students so they know that they are important and they can do anything they want to in life,” Justice said.

While only a few walked away with the grand rubber chicken prizes, students and teachers were grateful for the chance to get together and dance in the streets. It is something many of them said they needed after a difficult year apart.

“I certainly did,” Justice said. “I think every child here, every adult here, everyone was just enjoying the atmosphere.”

Students were treated to lunch and entered in drawings to win bicycles. They also received free backpacks full of school supplies.

