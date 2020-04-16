First responders join parade for WWII vet’s 100th birthday

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CNN) – Social distancing is making it tougher to celebrate birthdays … even landmark ones.

Dan Paciello is 100-years-old.

Authorities in Pennsylvania wanted to make sure the WWII veteran knows how much his community appreciates him.

So, a group of first responders formed a convoy and rolled by his home with lights flashing and sirens blaring as he watched from his front yard.

As you can see, plenty of other people also joined in the parade.

Paciello fought in several battles with the Air Force during WWII.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories