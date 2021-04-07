Flowers at the West Virginia Capitol Complex showcase the season

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) This time of year the West Virginia Capitol Complex is in bloom.

“It is a wow factor. It is just tremendous being here,” said Cabinet Secretary for the Department of Administration, Allan McVey.

The beauty of spring is on display across the campus.

“You know we put in 47,000 spring blooming bulbs, we do that in the fall and we put in roughly 5,000 pansies,” said Grounds Manager, John Cummings.

He said getting everything just right is both an art and a science.

“We try to get a blend of oranges, yellows, reds,” Cummings explained. “We have early bloomers, mid-bloomers and late bloomers. So there is something really from March right in to May.”

He said seeing people stop and take pictures is a compliment.

“It is people seeing what the groundskeepers did and it is nice to see visitors, legislators, employees walking around on their breaks and seeing the beautiful campus,” Cummings said.

During a time when so many places are off limits because of COVID-19 they are proud to give people a place to soak up the beauty of the state and the season.

“We’ve basically seen a lot of people who have come up and basically gone around the grounds and they still enjoy coming to the capitol even though the building is still closed to visitors,” Cummings said.

The grounds manager said in about two weeks everything will start to look different. They’ll start planting summer annuals around that time.