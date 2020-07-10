Good News with 13

Fresh produce comes to Charleston’s West Side

Posted:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Relying on chain grocery stores for fresh produce is an issue for many on Charleston’s West Side. Now, a well-known mom and pop operation is helping to solve the problem.

Cucumbers, bananas, apples, peaches; they are just some of the many items you will find at Parsons Produce. After being in business at Charleston’s Capitol Market for 23 years, they decided to give it a go on Charleston’s West Side.

“We just decided to open our own business, and support the local people down here.”

Sandra Parsons, Owner

