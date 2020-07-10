CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Relying on chain grocery stores for fresh produce is an issue for many on Charleston’s West Side. Now, a well-known mom and pop operation is helping to solve the problem.
Cucumbers, bananas, apples, peaches; they are just some of the many items you will find at Parsons Produce. After being in business at Charleston’s Capitol Market for 23 years, they decided to give it a go on Charleston’s West Side.
“We just decided to open our own business, and support the local people down here.”Sandra Parsons, Owner
Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Fresh produce comes to Charleston’s West Side
- Death of 5-year-old not first involving Scioto County Children Services
- Gov. Beshear: Mask mandate in effect, despite judge’s order
- West Virginia student-athletes rally outside of the Capitol
- High school sports to re-open; bar & restaurant limits on tables in WV COVID-19 spike
- Neighbors react after grandparents charged in death 5-year-old girl
- 157 new cases of virus in 24 hours; Monongalia County sees spike
- Orioles name John Means starter for Opening Day
- WVDNR announces 2020 Antlerless Deer Season limited permit area applications
- ‘Life jackets worn, nobody mourns’: Officials urge open water safety