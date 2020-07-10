Fresh produce comes to Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Relying on chain grocery stores for fresh produce is an issue for many on Charleston’s West Side. Now, a well-known mom and pop operation is helping to solve the problem.

Cucumbers, bananas, apples, peaches; they are just some of the many items you will find at Parsons Produce. After being in business at Charleston’s Capitol Market for 23 years, they decided to give it a go on Charleston’s West Side.

Parsons produce was located at the Capitol Market in Charleston for 23 years. Now, they’re giving the West Side a shot!



“We just decided to open our own business, and support the local people down here.” Sandra Parsons, Owner



