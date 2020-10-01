Friends and coaches team up to start a mobile ice cream business

ST.ALBANS, WV (WOWK) As the pandemic gripped the country and changed many things about day to day life a group of friends in St. Albans had an idea to turn a negative situation into something positive.

Bryan England, T.J. Douglas and Jordan Garrett are all basketball coaches at St. Albans High School. This summer they had a crazy idea to start a business. That is how “Crafts of the Coal” was born. They sell handcrafted ice cream from a food truck. The speciality flavors have creative names like the “West Virginia Pothole” and “Coal Mud Mocha”.

“This idea came out after everything was shut down and we were sitting around thinking. We made a state tournament and we couldn’t participate in it and then we were thinking what can we do while we are not able to be with our kids. Some of us weren’t able to do our regular jobs, like me as a teacher. So this popped up and all of this was formulated throughout the pandemic,” explained England, a co-owner of the business.

He said even when they are scooping ice cream they’ve also focused on being good role models for the team.

“I think it is a great example for the players that we coach too. Just showing them what hard work can do and applying some of those principles from the court and basketball into business,” he said.

While the truck is primarly in the St. Albans area they occassionally set up at other locations. The Crafts of the Coal truck will be parked next to Crawford Field in St. Albans Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You can find other upcoming dates on their Facebook page.

