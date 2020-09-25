Friends log hundreds of miles on their bikes to honor a friend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Just this month a group of friends has ridden their bicycles 2,500 miles to raise money for childhood cancer research. It is part of the Great Cycle Challenge.

They call their bicycling team “No Pants for Ang”. Team member Jane Reynolds said she thought the name was crazy at first but then realized it was a perfect tribute to her outgoing friend Angie Waugh Morgan. Morgan passed away last spring after a long battle with cancer.

“She’s our driving force basically,” Reynolds said. “She is helping us. I know she is with us as we ride and I’m sure she is tickled that we are raising so much money for kids.”

Throughout the month of September Reynolds along with eight other people from West Virginia, Delaware, and North Carolina are doing the challenge. Together they’ve raised just over $9,500 for childhood cancer research.

The experience has helped them get in better shape and see some of the country’s beautiful views all while honoring a friend.

“We’ve been out on bike paths, out on the highway and we often go to state parks or natural places,” Reynolds said.

The Great Cycle Challenge is a worldwide event.

The challenge ends at the end of this month and the group is hoping to raise $10,000.