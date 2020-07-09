Girl donates birthday money to CAMC Foundation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When it comes to giving back to your community, making a difference has no age limit. Thursday Alexandra Kingery, 8, proved that by donating over $1,000 to the Charleston Area Medical Center Foundation.

After celebrating her birthday last year, Alexandra had an idea that she wanted to do something a little different for her next birthday.

“My birthday was Jesus themed and I just felt like I needed to raise money because doing stuff like that makes me feel special,” she said.

Alexandra and her mom Tricia were in the car when the idea came to her.

“We happened to be driving by CAMC and she said ‘I would like to do something for the hospital and the kids that are in the hospital where I was born’ and she stuck to it,” Tricia said.

Alexandra set a goal of $500 but with the support of friends, family and even strangers, she raised double that.

“I think the times that we are living with the COVID pandemic now it is time for some giving and good news and I think it gave people hope that any age can do something to make a difference,” Tricia said.

Alexandra met with hospital leaders outside of CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital to present the check. It is a donation that she’s hoping will help brighten someone’s day and inspire others to make a difference whenever and wherever they can.

“It just makes me feel special and I know it makes other kids feel that like they are loved by somebody,” Alexandra said. “Even though I don’t know every single one of them, they are still special.”

Alexandra said that she wants some of the money to help children fighting cancer. She has many dreams for when she grows up and one of them is to be a doctor.

